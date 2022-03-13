‘I was having a great time on my own loving life and then I met him’ – Vogue Williams on meeting husband Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has admitted that she didn’t have great relationships prior to meeting husband Spencer Matthews.

The pair tied the knot in 2018 and have two children together, Theodore (3) and Gigi (1).

The 36-year-old is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Speaking on The Tommy Tiernan Show, the model said she met the former Made in Chelsea star on the reality winter sports programme The Jump.

The Howth native admitted that at the time of their meeting, she was quite content being single.

“I met him on the jump which is a TV show and I think we’re nearly five years together now.

“He’s great craic though. I was already living in London, so I was very work focused when we met so I actually got to a point where I was really happy being single,” she said.

“I hadn’t had great relationships before, and I’d found my, you go through that stage of being like ‘I hate being single, I hate being single’ but I’d gotten to the phase where I loved being single, I was having a great time on my own loving life and then I met him.”

She said she denied the whole thing for as long as she could.

“Then you’re just so attracted to each other, you just have so much fun with somebody where it kind of gets to a point where it’s like okay, as much as I loved being single, I really have fallen for somebody else, and everything moved quite quickly from there.”

Tiernan was also joined by comedian Joanne McNally who revealed there were times when she didn’t get a job due to her gender but that she believes it’s now a good time to be a female comic.

Vogue and Joanne host the hit podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which delves into their personal lives and is not for the faint hearted.

“I think I did well out of lockdown really, as in before lockdown I was just gigging, I wasn’t doing podcasts, so I was only recruiting people through gigs, which is very time consuming. So then when the lockdown started, I had to pivot into something else and then we did the podcast,” Joanne said.

“Sometimes being a female will work to your advantage and sometimes it’ll work to your disadvantage. I got jobs based solely on the fact that I was a woman and I definitely have not gotten jobs based solely on the fact that I was a woman.”

“Females comics are very much work together now whereas I think back in the day because there were so few of them, there would be one woman on a panel show, there was one spot for one woman so it was like a blood sport but now it would be nothing unusual to have three women on a panel show.”