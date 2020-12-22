‘I was devastated’ – Claudine Keane grateful for family time this Christmas after father's Covid-19 battle

Claudine Keane with her husband Robbie and their boys, Robert Jr and Hudson

Claudine Keane has revealed a brush with coronavirus has given her a fresh perspective on time spent with family this Christmas and going into 2021.

The former model said she is taking the positives out of a tough year after her father was seriously ill with Covid-19 back in April.

Her father has since fully recovered but he spent two weeks in ICU and also developed a bad bout of pneumonia at the same time.

“It’s been the craziest year of my life. Unfortunately, Covid hit my own family, my dad was really, really ill at the start.

“In early April and it was so shocking because it just seemed so far away and then it was right on our doorstep.

“And I mean I am an emotional person anyway, and my family means everything and I was devastated that I couldn’t see him or be with him, and he was very bad at one stage.

“So, it is a kind of year that I will always think back on that,” Ms Keane said on former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling’s ‘Big Camp Christmas Chats’ podcast.

Claudine expressed gratitude for the little positives that 2020 gave her, such as being able to spend more time with husband and Irish soccer legend Robbie, and their two sons Robert Jr and Hudson.

“When I say Rob and myself, we never got to be together as much as we have been in the last few months, he was always travelling.

“So sometimes going back to the bare essentials can be good for the soul, and that has been amazing for us.

“Like Rob got to play with the kids in the garden for the summer, he was out there running Robert around.

“But it is definitely a year I will look back on and think, ‘wow, how did we get through it?’

“I’m trying my best to see the goodness, and people and communities came together and people raised a lot of money for charity and we got to spend a lot of time with our family that you probably never did,” she said.

Ms Keane said that Christmas this year meant one thing to her: “family”.

“That is definitely what it means to me. And particularly as someone who has lived away for so long.”

Claudine pointed out that people are appreciating the little comforts in life now more than ever before and, in one way, how staying apart has brought us together.

“We will never appreciate life as we do now. Whether a family member was affected, it is irrelevant.

“We have all been touched by it and affected by it one way or another and we will appreciate life and our friends and our freedom.

“My plans are if we get a vaccine and everything is safe, just to start living life to the full.

“I will enjoy everything and appreciate everything. I am going to do everything. I am really excited about the future now because it looks like there might be an end in sight.

“And if it does, we will party into 2021.”





Online Editors