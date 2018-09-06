Jake Carter has revealed he made the first move when it came to romancing his Dancing With The Stars partner Karen Byrne.

Jake Carter has revealed he made the first move when it came to romancing his Dancing With The Stars partner Karen Byrne.

'I was bricking it when I asked out Karen' - Jake Carter opens up about romance with DWTS co-star

The Liverpool singer has been dating the Ballyfermot dancer for several months, after they hit it off on the show.

Karen was in a long-term relationship with fellow dancer Wojtek Potaszkin when she began the TV programme but after the couple split, she started dating Jake.

"It was me [who asked her out]," Jake told the Herald. "It was just one of those things. We were friends and then it just kind of happened. I probably was bricking myself, yeah."

Jake Carter and Karen Byrne at the Rehab People of the Year Awards. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

However, the pair are in no rush with their relationship. Jake is on an Irish tour soon while Karen is gearing up for the upcoming third series of Dancing With The Stars.

"I'm going on tour and she's busy with the show, so it'll probably be next year now before anything [like holidays]," Jake said. "It's all very new at the minute. "We're taking things slow and [we'll] see where it goes from there."

He said he is glad the pair got the opportunity to become friends before dating.

"We are both different in our own ways. We got to know each other on the show and were friends before anything," he said. "It's great in that sense and we are still friends now and it works very well. We're both our own people, we are a bit different."

Singer Jake Carter and Karen Byrne on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

The news of their romance comes after Jake admitted he had a crush on Karen while they worked together on the show. Asked if he will be jealous seeing Karen dance with someone else in January, he insists he'll be all right.

"I'll be fine, I'm looking forward to watching it," he said. "I went into the second series a bit blind. I only watched parts of the first series.

"I'm looking forward to being able to sit back and watch my friends on the show."

Jake was speaking at the launch of the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards. People can nominate their restaurants and dish at Just-eat.ie.

Karen Byrne and Jake Carter during Dancing With The Stars rehearsals

Herald