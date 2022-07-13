Comedian Al Porter has broken his silence for the first time in five years and revealed how he would “like to make people laugh again” and resurrect his career.

He quit his high-profile radio slot with Today FM in November 2017 amid a furore over unproven allegations made on social media and has declined to publicly comment ever since.

Speaking today about that difficult time in his life, the stand-up comedian said that he is a “long-time sober” and living a quiet existence in his parents’ house in Tallaght.

He said that about five years ago he “kind of disappeared” and his life changed beyond all recognition.

Porter said that when a series of tweets making allegations against him were made in 2017, he took the issues in his personal life very seriously and decided to walk away from all his work commitments.

“From the age of 19 my life had been a runaway train, I had been burning the candle at both ends, leaving me overwhelmed and unable to cope,” he said.

“At the time all I wanted to do was go home to my family, but I couldn’t even do that as the media were outside my Mam and Dad’s house. In the space of 48 hours, it felt like I’d lost everything.

“Through a newspaper article, I learned there was a complaint of sexual assault against me made to the gardaí. I immediately and repeatedly contacted the gardaí, but it was a year before I was told what the accusation actually was, which I denied. It was another year before the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew the charge against me. I wouldn’t wish those two years on anyone.”

He said during that time, he had death threats and mocked-up headlines saying he had committed suicide.

Porter said the controversy all began with people tweeting about him and some of them were from the comedy scene and he considered them “good friends”.

“These were guys I looked up to. I was just 19 when we all met, and they were the older, more experienced comics. They said publicly that I had been inappropriate with them back then, some said that they laughed at the time, but they felt uncomfortable,” he said.

“I remember events differently and we remained in contact for years, messaging online and working and socialising together in person. Although I started getting higher billing, and some bigger gigs, I was never in a position of power over anyone, despite what some people may have written.”

Reflecting on when he was aged 19-23, he said it was clear he was “hugely immature” and he let down members of the LGBT community, among others.

“Career wise, I was composed. But in my personal life I could be a mess, oblivious to the times I was obnoxious. I wasn’t considerate enough of others because I was too busy thinking the world revolved around me,” he said.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, I was an idiot. I let my family and friends down. I let my partner down, who has been with me since before and through all this. I let my community down, Tallaght, the comedy scene and the LGBTQ community. I let down the people I worked with. And I let down the people who came to my shows and have always supported me.“

He said that he got a “major wake-up call” through what happened and paid a high price.

“I learned my lessons the tough way and in the most public way imaginable. When you last heard from me, I had been on the comedy scene for about four and half years, since I was 19. On that basis, as I’m now 29, I’ve spent the entire second half of my adult life growing, learning and making amends where I could,” he said.

He also referenced an incident in St Patrick's Hospital where he posed for a photograph with a service user and when he was leaving, kissed him on the cheek and put his hand on his chest.

“That was uninvited and made him feel uncomfortable. I accept this and for that, I was an still am, genuinely sorry,” he said.

As to his future plans, he said on his website that he is now “fit and healthy and a long-time sober” and indicated he would like to return to his comedy career.

“Now, I’d like to make people laugh again. Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. Mine starts now,” he said.











