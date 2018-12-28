'I was a car crash. I had a few nutty years' - Danny Dyer on fame

The 41-year-old actor flew to South Africa in early 2017 to take a well-deserved break from his hectic schedule starring as loveable pub landlord Mick Carter on BBC soap 'EastEnders', and has now said that he's feeling much better after having taken the time to clear his head.

Speaking to his co-star Jake Wood (Max Branning) on his boxing podcast 'Pound for Pound', Danny said: "I was a car crash. I had a few nutty years. When you have a bit of fame you have a responsibility to speak up.

"It comes with maturity. It comes with experience. It takes us a long time to grow up as men. I have been reaping the rewards now and I am in a good place. It is all good."

Danny took almost a month away from the soap in February 2017, and spent the time in South Africa for a holiday, as friends believed he was exhausted after working non-stop since joining the show in 2013.

A source said at the time: "Danny knows he has to rest-up and recuperate. He has been ground down by the workload on 'EastEnders' and then partying on top of it.

"This trip is going to do him the world of good. He can remain anonymous there and he can properly rest. He's hoping to come back refreshed and back into work."

It was also claimed at the time that Danny would be using his break to take his wife Joanne Mas - whom he married in September 2016 after spending 20 years together - away to the Maldives in order to spend some quality time together.

The insider said: "Since they got married Danny has been working non stop, they haven't had a lot of time together and he wants to make Jo feel special. He's very focused on his family."

Online Editors