'I wanted to make it work' - Love Island's Amber on split from Greg

Amber Gill has confirmed that Greg O'Shea broke up with her via text message even though she "still wanted to make it work" with him.

The 'Love Island' winners separated last week with Greg claiming on 'The Late Late Show' that their relationship ended in a phone call in which they both accepted that their careers and personal ambitions were getting in the way of their long-distance romance.

However, Amber has now waved away his words saying that Greg decided he didn't want to be with her anymore during a text conversation in which she was trying to get him to make more of an effort with her.

Appearing as a guest panellist on 'Loose Women' on Monday, she said: "From my point of view I still wanted to make it work.

Amber Gill with her Love Island partner Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

"There was a call a few days before just chatting, not specifically to do with that and then definitely on that day it was a text. We were texting each other ... I think there was a bit of miscommunication but I think if you don't to be with someone then you don't want to be with someone.

"That's just it ... I did a little bit of that [fishing], all I wanted from him was a bit effort from him to come to London or Newcastle to come and see me. I was just, like, 'Oh, I'm going to have to give up if you don't put the effort in.' And then he was just like, 'OK.' I was like, 'Oh really?' I was expecting him to be a bit different."

Amber, 22, admits she's "really disappointed" that things haven't worked out between her and Greg, 24, outside of the villa but she isn't going to feel sorry for herself and is instead going to put all of her energy into her career.

She said: "Obvious I'm really disappointed I wasn't expecting it all, I was due - just this weekend gone - to fly out to Dublin to spend some time with him and we were going on a TV show together.

"I had to cancel because it was, like, it wasn't working out. I think our careers and the distance thing were always factors, it was something we always knew about so I don't know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work but it is what it is really.

"I am disappointed that it's over but you know I'm busy and I'll be fine, onward and upwards from here."

During his interview on 'The Late Late Show', Greg said: "So we're mad about each other, what's not to be mad about? She's gorgeous, smart funny, she's the Queen of Love Island for a reason but you need to be realistic about the situation.

"She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hauge, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins on Love Island

"I'm trying to get to the Olympics with the sevens team, I've got my law exams coming up so we're both so jam-packed busy and you need to take these opportunities by the scruff of the neck. So we're kind of just being realistic about the situation and protecting our careers and that's where we are at the moment."

