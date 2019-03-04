Jenna Coleman has said she plans to have children, but wants to see "a whole lot more of the world" before becoming a mother.

Jenna Coleman has said she plans to have children, but wants to see "a whole lot more of the world" before becoming a mother.

'I want to take my time' - Jenna Coleman gets honest about motherhood in Kensington Palace shoot

The actress, best known as the titular queen in ITV's historical drama Victoria, said she would "love" to one day have children. But the 32-year-old joked she would avoid having as many as Queen Victoria, who had nine.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: "Half of my friends have babies, and half don't, so it doesn't feel like a pressure.

"I want to take my time. There's a whole lot more of the world for me to see first. I'd love to have children one day. But not nine of them, I can tell you that as a fact."

Photo issued by Harper's Bazaar UK of Jenna Coleman on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Picture: David Slijper/Harper's Bazaar UK/PA Wire

Despite turning down the role of Victoria twice, Coleman now says she learnt much from playing the monarch, especially how to appear powerful.

She said: "What I've learned about playing power is, you don't have to. We had a royal adviser in for a few days, and he didn't give any notes to me. He just said to the others: 'You have to imagine there's an aura round this person'. That's the only way you can ever capture it, I suppose."

Coleman is the cover star of the magazine's April issue, and photos were taken of her at Kensington Palace where Queen Victoria lived.

Speaking of Queen Victoria's character, she added: 'She was always curious. She wasn't a snob.

"She was very human and craved anything that really touched her, very much the mother of the nation."

The April issue of Harper's Bazaar is on sale from March 7.

Jenna Coleman on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK magazine. Picture: David Slijper/Harper's Bazaar UK/PA Wire

Press Association