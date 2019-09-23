Vogue Williams has revealed she is back house hunting in Ireland after getting homesick for her much-loved Howth.

'I want T to love Ireland as much as I do' - Vogue house hunting in native Howth

The Dubliner, who recently spent time with her mother in Spain, said she was delighted to return home at the weekend.

The social media star said she doesn't like spending long periods away from Ireland.

"I love being home. I haven't been in Dublin in two months and I actually found myself in a bad mood because I was missing it so much," she said.

She filmed a previous house-hunting expedition with her husband Spencer, who wasn't very enthusiastic about living in Ireland.

But the London-based star told her Instagram followers that she is determined to purchase a house in the neigbourhood where she grew up.

"The house hunt in Howth is firmly back on," she said.

She added that she wants her young son, Theodore, to be aware of his Irish heritage.

She told her Instagram followers: "I want T to love Ireland as much as I do.

"I was out at Oiche Culture @culturenight , never been before but it was great, really good idea and the city was packed."

Meanwhile, her popular reality series is set to return to the small screen this autumn.

While the first show featured the run-up to the birth of their baby, Theodore, the second series is firmly centred around their upcoming second big day.

Spencer, Vogue And Wedding Two, which is part of Channel 4's autumn schedule, will follow the couple as they make preparation for a glamorous second wedding ceremony.

Their friends, ex-Made In Chelsea stars Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh, will appear on the show giving the couple assistance with the wedding preparations.

The pair tied in the knot in June 2018 at a secret ceremony on the banks of the picturesque loch on the groom's family's 10,000-acre Glen Affric estate in the Scottish Highlands.

Their tiny guest list included Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton and the model's Irish family.

The documentary maker was seven months pregnant when she exchanged vows in a designer Paul Costello gown in the intimate ceremony.

Vogue said she was very excited that their show is returning to the screen.

"I love working with Spenny, and can't wait to bring my mum in to the fold. It's been brilliant working with her this year.

"Watching Theodore coming close to one, celebrating our wedding by hosting a big party and having Winston find his way through all of it is going to be so much fun," she said.

Sarah Dillistone, commissioning editor on Channel 4, said it was a joy watching the couple become parents.

"It revealed a very honest portrayal of their relationship that our audience loved. It was relatable and warm," she said.

