Vogue Williams celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday, swapping "massive parties" for a day out with her new husband and son.

'I used to love big parties and nights out' - Vogue Williams celebrates a relaxing 'perfect' birthday

The TV presenter gave birth to her first child with former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews last month, shortly after the couple tied the knot.

Taking to Instagram, Vogue said she had the "most perfect" day with baby Theodore and hubby Spencer, enjoying a relaxed day "watching movies" and eating.

"I used to love big parties and massive nights out for my birthday," Vogue said.

"My most perfect birthday yet was spent with these two eating, shopping and watching movies (Theodore was mainly eating and sleeping!)."

She also thanked Spencer for making it a "special" birthday.

"I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my day... thank you for making it so special @spencermatthews I love you."

Mr Matthews also took to Instagram to share an endearing tribute to his wife, telling her to "never change".

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my darling wife @voguewilliams. May you never change!! Your boys love you with all that they are... ❤️."

The couple welcomed baby Theodore on September 5 in a London hospital.

The couple released identical statements on their Instagram page, with two separate pictures of the new arrival - Vogue featuring a glimpse of his little feet in a pair of striped trousers and Spencer proudly grabbing his son's hand.

"This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed," they wrote.

Spencer added he "couldn't be more proud" of his wife during labour.

