‘I used to lie to people and say he died’ - Baz Ashmawy on the trauma of his father leaving him as a child

RTÉ presenter Baz Ashmawy has opened up about how profoundly his father leaving him and his mother affected him as a child.

The 50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy star admitted he used to tell people his dad Mohammed had died after he left him when he was eight years old.

Baz said “he legged it with a bit of my identity”.

Speaking on the Tommy Tiernan Show on RTE, he explained: “I had my name and that was it, and then you're trying to figure out ‘who am I?’

"I adored him, I thought he was god, I thought he was great."

Read More

He continued to say that his father leaving was like "being in a fight and one of your mates runs off you're kind of left there looking over your shoulder and going, 'Am I doing this alone, is that how this is?'"

The DIY SOS presenter continued to say: "I remember I used to lie to people and say he died.

"There were a couple of different versions of how he died. It was easier to say he died than to say your dad left,” Baz said.

Mohammed left for America before resettling in his native Egypt, where Baz later moved to reconcile with him.

"I remember when I met him years later, I was maybe 15 or 16. I had moved to Egypt to spend some time with him to get answers and he just went, 'I don't want to talk about that right now' and that was it.

"There was no closure with it and then a couple of years later he passed away," Baz revealed.

He put his father’s unwillingness to speak about him leaving as a fear of vulnerability.

"It's a vulnerability, people aren't able for it. They're not able to say those things sometimes.

"A friend said this to me one time, 'I think there is a day where you lie with yourself and ask what type of dad was I, what type of husband was I?'

"You can avoid your reflection for so long, but some time you will be stuck there and you'll have to face yourself and ask yourself these questions,” Baz said.

The TV star heaped praise on his mother Nancy, his co-star in the hit Emmy-winning show ‘50 Ways To Kill Your Mammy’.

Baz said he was very lucky to have such a strong mother, but admitted he felt “very sorry” for her.

“Because how do you explain [his father leaving]. She was able to have the discipline to never bad mouth him, I don't know how she did it.

"And she said to me, 'He does love you just in a different way. He's just not able for certain things and when you're older you can go sort that'," Baz said.

Read More

Online Editors