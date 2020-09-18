'I thought I was in love' - Selling Sunset star back in touch with Script frontman Danny after past romance revealed

Amanza Smith, star of the ultra-popular Netflix series Selling Sunset has revealed she is back chatting with the Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue as she discussed their past ‘whirlwind romance’.

Smith, who is a real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, described her fleeting relationship with Danny as a ‘rebound’ following her divorce from former NFL player Ralph Brown. She said the couple “had a lot of fun.”

"It was short-lived because we live across the pond from one another and it was the first person I actually dated right after my divorce.”

"Look we had an amazing time, I thought I was in love and it ended about as quickly as it started,” Amanza told Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock show.

“But we would still be friends. Once in a blue moon he’ll pop his head in and say ‘what’s up?’ and ask how we’re doing and how the kiddos are.

"Yeah he's good, I'd give him a ten. You're welcome Danny,” the Netflix star cheekily said.

The couple’s initial relationship was eight years ago but Smith says the pair have begun talking on Instagram in recent days again.

Speaking to Evoke.ie, Smith says she met Danny in an Irish bar and confessed to not knowing him at first.

“I met Danny at an Irish pub. That was the kicker,” she explained. “I was in an Irish pub and he was with his group. I didn’t know who they were because I had been living under a rock.

“I heard these Irish accents and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, are you guys from Ireland?’ He was like, ‘Yeah we’re shooting a music video.’ I said, ‘Oh wow, congratulations.’ I had no idea they were as big as they were.

“I thought they were this little Irish band and they came out to big ol’ Hollywood and they were shooting a video

“I was thinking, oh cool good luck with that, talking to them like they were driving a road van here, taking everything they had to make their first record. Little did I know!” she confessed.

Online Editors