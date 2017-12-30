'I thought he was an aspiring actor' - Fair City star Jenny Dixon on meeting TD boyfriend Tom Neville

Fair City star Jenny Dixon has revealed she mistook her politician boyfriend Tom Neville for an aspiring actor when they first met.

Jenny, who plays Kerri Ann in RTE's hit soap, met Fine Gael TD Tom last year at the Richard Harris Film Festival in his home county of Limerick.

A month later she travelled to Limerick again to present an award at an event and she told The Irish Sun that while he's a TD, "he also studied acting". "I didn't actually know he was a politician when I met him. I just thought he was an aspiring actor," she said.

Jenny Dixon and boyfriend Tom Neville (TD) at Breast Cancer Ireland's Battle of the Stars lip-syncing and dancing fundraiser at the Intercontinental Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The couple spent New Year last year in Milan and have just spent their first Christmas together in Limerick where the locals are convinced her beau will now join her on Fair City. "The number of people who have said he will get a role in Fair City to him, especially in Limerick, they're actually convinced now it's going to happen, 'We heard that you're gong to be on Fair City'.

Jenny Dixon and boyfriend Tom Neville (TD) as they took to the red carpet at the Audi Gala screening of Free Fire at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"And it's very concincing. I'm like, 'Did you get a call? Are you going to be on it?'" she said. Jenny is currently causing a stir on the soap as one of the parties in a love triangle. Her character Kerri Ann is pregnant and is sure the father is her ex, Mondo, rather than her husband Decco.

Jenny Dixon and Tom Neville TD in Milan

The drama hit a peak on Christmas Day as Decco found Kerri Ann's positive pregnancy test and announced the happy news to everyone at a party, much to Kerri Ann's horror. Jenny revealed that she and Tom have a great mutual respect for each other's chosen fields, but admits she won't be crossing over into politics.

"I don't feel qualified in any respect to comment when I'm in a room with these very versed, passionate people - it is a whole craft I haven't learned," she said.

