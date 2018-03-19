'I think we were taken aback by how quickly it had worked' - Spencer Matthews on having a baby with Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews has revealed he and fiancée Vogue Williams were shocked at how quickly they were able to get pregnant.

The former Made in Chelsea star (28) and the Irish tv presenter (32) announced in Hello! magazine they are expecting their first child together, after recently celebrating their one year anniversary.

The loved-up pair found out the news together when they rang in the new year together with his family in the South of France. "We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like, 'Wow'. Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it’s still like, 'Oh my God!' It’s such exciting news," she told the magazine.

Spencer added: "I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid. Because we had already begun to try." "So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed."

The couple's became engaged in February after Matthews popped the question after a performance of The Lion King, which he said was inspired by their first trip away. "I’ve known Vogue was The One for a long time. We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he explained.

"The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!." Vogue was previously married to Brian McFadden for less than three years before the couple called it quits in 2015. Vogue and Spencer first met while filming Channel 4 celebrity ski programme The Jump last February and have been inseparable ever since.

