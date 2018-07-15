Meghan Markle 's father has expressed concern about how she is adjusting to royal life.

'I think she is terrified' - Meghan Markle's dad concerned about her adjustment to royal life

Thomas Markle (73) has been very vocal about Meghan and his relationship with her since her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in January ahead of their May wedding.

Prior to the wedding he posed for staged photos for paparazzi and in June he gave an interview to Good Morning Britain in which he discussed his daughter and new son-in-law and their plans.

He missed out on attending their wedding and giving his daughter away because he was recovering from heart surgery.

Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters

Now he has spoken to the Sun on Sunday about his concerns for the former Suits actress.

"My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified," he told the publication.

The Duchess of Sussex leaving the EPIC Museum (Joe Giddens/PA)

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now. This one isn't even a staged smile - it's a pained smile."

He conceded that Meghan may have just been having "a couple of bad days" but said he is worried as he thinks she may be under "too much pressure".

"There's a high price to pay to be married to that family," he added.

In a very lengthy interview he also criticised the dress code Meghan must adhere to and alleges he has been shunned by the Royal Family since he posed for the photos.

However, he said he would love to shake Prince Charles' hand and thank him for walking Meghan down the aisle.

