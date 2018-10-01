Samantha Markle will accept it if her half-sister Meghan Markle decides to never speak to her again.

'I think everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding' - Samantha Markle's message to half-sister Meghan

The 53 year old has flown into the UK in an attempt to reconcile with her estranged sibling Meghan, whom she has not spoken to since she married British royal Prince Harry, and encourage her to speak to their sick father Thomas Markle, but if she chooses to ignore her attempts at a reconciliation then she will carry on with her life.

Speaking to Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show on Monday, she was asked whether she would simply move on if Meghan's does nto want to communicate with her, Samantha said: "I would accept that.

"Really it was more for my father because I'm really concerned about his health and we were close we were a normal family with older siblings."

Samantha has confessed that if the couple were to have a child, although she would be upset at the lack of contact, she would continue to support them from afar.

She said: "I think we would be hurt but it's their prerogative and they would know that from a distance we're congratulating them and wishing them well.

"And hopefully over time all of this can be re-approached but I don't think we would anything less than wish them well."

On the show, Samantha also apologised to Meghan, 37, for some of her verbal attacks following her and the Markle family's snub from their wedding.

She said: "I would just say that there's so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to.

"I think everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding.

"I felt it could've all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve.

"The hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed but, believe it or not, it doesn't mean we don't love you any less. I just think that families can be this way when there's confusion and when people are hurt. So moving forward I apologise and I wish things could be different."

