Sunday 15 July 2018

'I still have their cake in the freezer, so every time on a night out I have to remind myself not to eat it!' - Amy Huberman

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman, left, and Kate Middleton and Prince William on their wedding day in 2011, right
Actor Amy Huberman attends a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Amy Huberman in RTE's Striking Out
Kirsty Blake Knox

Cherishing a solitary slice of four-year-old brandy infused fruit cake may sound a bit eccentric.

But we'll forgive the perpetrator in question - actress Amy Huberman - as this is no ordinary baked good.

Oh no - this is a slice of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's iced wedding cake.

Huberman keeps the sacred slice in her deep freeze - occasionally whipping it out in between nappy changes to remember "the glamour" of that pitch perfect wedding.

Huberman had the crowd at Dylan Haskin and Lisa Hannigan's Soundings session for the Bram Stoker Festival in Saint Patrick's Cathedral in stitches as she recounted being a member of the congregation for Kate and Wills Big Day.

The author and mum-of-two recalled the day a pristine, and embossed royal invite arrived on her doorstep addressed to the honourable Esquire Brian O'Driscoll.

"I took one look at it and thought - that's not the ESB bill," she said.

We learnt that all guests were required to bring proof of address. Unfortunately for Amy the only formal letter she could find was an invoice from a local pest control company. Not as glam as she hoped.

Once inside Westminster Abbey, Huberman made polite conversation with her church pew neighbours admitting she "knew the couple from OK Magazine".

Weeks later she received one of the 650 slices of Royal Wedding Cake - designed by Fiona Cairns and decorated with 900 iced flowers, acorns and ivy leaves.

Online Editors

