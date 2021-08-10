‘I still get flashbacks’ – Jools Oliver speaks about struggle following near-fatal miscarriage

Model, author and designer, Jools Oliver has spoken about her PTSD following a near-fatal miscarriage, and the guilt she feels for grieving her multiple pregnancy losses when she already has children.

The wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has had five miscarriages in total, with the second being the one that endangered her life, leaving her with PTSD.

“Miscarriages can be so damn dangerous, they can take your life. I get flashbacks that I’m going to have to live with the rest of my life and that is really hard,” she shared with Zoe Clark-Coates on her Life & Soul Podcast.

According to the Miscarriage Association of Ireland, about one in every five pregnancies in Ireland end in miscarriage. UK statistics put the number as high as one in four.

Jools and Zoe discussed how there can be a lack in afte care following the trauma of a miscarriage, and how this needs to change.

“You cannot pack someone off and say ‘Off you go. Go and pass your baby and you’ll be fine’. I don’t know how they can do that, I don’t know why they do that. Why aren’t they calling you everyday and saying ‘Darling, it’s me I’m your midwife. How much blood loss have you had? How do you feel?’

“They do when they come to check the health of the baby every day, why can’t they do that with a miscarriage as it could be fatal,” said Jools.

The 45-year-old mother-of-five also shares her difficulties in speaking about her miscarriages, and her desire to have more children.

“I stopped telling my friends, I didn’t even tell my mum as I was sure she was thinking ‘you’re 40 something, you’ve got a wonderful family, you’ve got everything you’ve ever wanted, why are you pushing it?

“I didn’t even really tell Jamie I was pregnant at points as I was worried he’d think ‘why are we going through this all again?’. I thought I was putting people through hell for my own selfish gain, and that’s terrible,” she said.

Jools still hopes to grow her family and says that desire increases even more once you’ve gone through as miscarriage as she explains “this baby was meant to be here, so I’ve got to keep trying.”

She goes onto say that at 45, she has even thought about going down the IVF route “to find the healthiest eggs” but knows she needs to consider husband Jaime’s needs as she is “not so sure he is keen to do it that way”.

Jools is now an ambassador for the charity Saying Goodbye, which provides support to anyone who has suffered the loss of a baby, at any stage of pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

The charity was set up by podcast host Zoe Clark-Coates and her partner when, after five losses themselves, they noticed that there was key support missing for people who had experienced baby loss.

When asked what advise she would share for someone going through the same thing, Jools said: “You must continue talking, to your husband, to anyone who will listen, to anyone who is there for you. And tell your story as it’s your baby, it’s all your dreams.”

Helplines: If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, click here for more information