Khloe Kardashian joked that she needs to start dating accountants.

Khloe Kardashian joked that she needs to start dating accountants.

'I should have listened to my grandmother and start dating accountants' - Khloe Kardashian

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recently split from NBA player Tristan Thompson - the father of her 11-month-old daughter True - after he allegedly kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, and as well as her doomed marriage to Lamar Odom, she's also been in relationships with fellow sportsmen French Montana and James Harden and now agrees with her grandmother that she needs to find love away from the basketball court.

Appearing with her sisters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host asked her: "I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with. Is it time to stop dating basketball players?"

Khloe replied: "I don't know. I like what I like. What can I say?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

"But I do agree. I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that."

The 'Revenge Body' host insisted she is genuinely a fan of the sport.

Asked if she actually likes basketball, she replied: "I actually do. I don't play basketball. I just like basketball. It's the whole thing of it all."

Khloe has been struggling to cope with having to deal with the end of her relationship in the public eye.

In a recent teaser clip for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', the 34-year-old star cried as she opened up on her break-up.

Speaking in the confession booth in the preview, she says: "It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

"Like, this is my life... Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

Later in the clip, Khloe - who shares 11-month-old daughter True with the NBA star - could be seen screaming in the car while on the phone.

She shouted: "My family is ruined."

And Khloe recently insisted despite her heartbreak, the former couple's tot has made everything "worth it".

When one fan tweeted: "I genuinely hope @khloekardashian meets someone one day that treats her with the respect she deserves. She's been through more shiddy relationships than any one person deserves. At least she got baby True (sic)"

She replied: "Baby True made it all worth it. Thank you for your beautiful message."

Online Editors