Former Love Island contestants Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are officially in a relationship.

'I said yes' - Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are finally official

Curtis has asked the former grid girl to be his significant other three months after leaving the Love Island villa.

The Greatest Dancer star popped the question after the pair returned from a romantic getaway together.

The Longford native said: “He asked and I said yes obviously.

“He took me away for a weekend break, and he asked me out over dinner in London the next day,” she told OK! Magazine.

Curtis explained that he waited to ask Maura to be his girlfriend because he wants a relationship "that's going to last forever".

"There's no point in rushing things. We've only known each other a short amount of time," he said.

Maura also opened up about her upcoming appearance on this year's Dancing on Ice alongside Steps star Ian “H” Watkins, retired footballer Kevin Kilbane and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.

“I keep falling over because I have no balance,” she said.

Curtis joked: “Let's just say she's not a professional ice skater!”

The series airs in the New Year with returning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

A new addition to the judging line-up is John Barrowman, following Jason Gardiner’s announcement in August this year that he would not be returning.

Maura has also recently signed as an ambassador for online fashion retailer Boohoo.com and landed a spot on ITV's This Morning, while Curtis is now a fixture on BBC dancing reality show The Greatest Dancer.

Rubbishing rumours that he had been spotted cosying up to judge Cheryl while backstage on the show, Curtis insisted he has only spoken to Cheryl for "about five minutes".

“I spoke to Cheryl for about five minutes. There's been no messages or anything," he said.

“I don't care about the stories, they don't bother me. I'm not threatened by Cheryl," added Maura.

The loved-up twosome are one of the few Love Island couples that have stayed together since leaving the show.

Winners Amber Rose Gill and Greg O'Shea announced their split in September shortly after fellow contestants Anton Dayuk and Belle Hassan went their separate ways.

September was also a turbulent time for couple Ovie Soko and India Reynold, whose relationship is in doubt after cheating allegations emerged linking India with footballer Kieran Gibb.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, who came in second place, have gone from strength to strength since returning home.

Online Editors