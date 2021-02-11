‘I said we better just freeze the eggs’ – Lottie Ryan reveals she became pregnant three weeks after fertility clinic visit

RTÉ star Lottie Ryan has revealed she became pregnant three weeks after she visited a fertility clinic to discuss freezing her eggs.

The broadcaster announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday by sharing a photo of a white babygrow which reads: “I guess quarantine wasn’t that boring after all. #comingsoon.”

Appearing on the Jennifer Zamparelli show on 2FM this morning, Lottie opened up about her pregnancy journey so far.

“I am due in August. So I am a good four months in now.

“Yeah, and I have not been the most well bunny over the past while but I'm starting to feel a little bit better now,” she said.

Lottie – the daughter of the late broadcaster, Gerry Ryan – revealed she and husband Fabio Aprile found out they would become parents shortly before Christmas.

Lottie married Fabio in a stunning ceremony in his native Italy in 2017 after dating for ten years.

"It was before Christmas we found out. We told our families on Christmas Day, which was just absolutely amazing.

“I think my mother nearly fainted, God bless her, because she thought there was no hope for me,” she explained.

Lottie revealed she had attended a fertility clinic to discuss freezing her eggs.

"I knew I was of a certain age and I had Dancing with the Stars had just finished and I had all these ideas I was off to the West End and you know all this kind of mad stuff.

“I said: 'listen Fab, we better just freeze the eggs, because man I am off now, I am on this rollercoaster of wanting to perform'. So off we went to the clinic,” she said.

Lottie said the pregnancy came as a surprise as doctors warned it may take over a year before she would conceive.

“Three weeks later, I was sitting on the floor of my bathroom surrounded by fifty million pregnancy tests looking at Fabio going 'go to another chemist there is something wrong with this batch as well,” she said.

Lottie also revealed her plans to go back to work after her new arrival in August.

"I'm not going to take long off at all,” she said.

“I probably won’t because work is so important to me and part of who I am, and obviously I'm going to need a little bit of time off but I'm not going to take that much.”

Online Editors