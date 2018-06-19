Doireann Garrihy has opened up about being the target of playground bullies when she was in school.

'I remember the tears streaming down my face' - Doireann Garrihy opens up about being targeted by cruel bullies

The radio host (25) revealed she was targeted by a group of girls as a teenager who made fun of her appearance.

Still not sure why they targeted her, Doireann speculated it may have been because they saw her as a "challenge". “I don’t know how I would’ve coped being a teenager nowadays with social media and everything. I was really badly bullied online in secondary school by a group of girls.

"I still don't know what their reasons were, I think because I was confident and wasn’t afraid to speak up they saw it as a challenge, like ‘let’s take her down a peg’. "They used to write to each other about me online, but they’d never say my name. I remember on my 16th birthday I had really bad skin," she told Irish Country Magazine.

"(My sister) Aoibhin did my makeup and I thought she did a really good job which she hadn't. Well she did but there was just one spot in particular that was so bad. "Anyway, one of them wrote to the other saying ‘did you see her skin last night?’, and I remember sitting at the computer and the tears just streaming down my face.”

Read More: ‘Maybe it was the pregnancy hormones that had me a bit sassy’ – Aoibhin Garrihy on why she hit back at negative comments Doireann is now a presenter on SPIN 103.8 and also has her own sketch show The Doireann Project on RTE Player. The Castleknock native has high ambitions for herself and would love to host her own chat show one day.

L-R are Ailbhe, Aoibhin, Doireann and Clare Garrihy on board the 'Star of Doolin' when it arrived at Doolin Pier in Co Clare this week. Pic: Arthur Ellis.

"It would be great to have a chat show like the Graham Norton Show. I just love the way everyone's on the couch at once and they're all from totally different backgrounds, totally different walks of life, totally different ages, but they're all laughing at the same jokes.

"Graham gets them to the place before they were famous, just having the chats," she said.

