'I really did lose myself' - Kylie breaks down in tears during interview about split with fiance Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue broke down in tears while discussing her split from fiance Joshua Sasse during an interview for 60 Minutes.

The 49-year-old Aussie star got engaged to Sasse (31) in February 2016 after two years together but they split last year amid rumours of his infidelity.

She said she went through "a bit of a rotten time" after they split and when asked by interviewer Karl Stefanovic if she had a nervous breakdown at that time she added, "I really did lose myself". In February she told the Sunday Times that she was "broken" after the break-up and said "I just wanted to stop, I think it's called a nervous breakdown."

She took time off work and flew to Thailand to allow herself time to heal and concluded that "it wasn't the right union", which gave her comfort. Speaking to Bang Showbiz earlier this month she spoke about meeting 'The One', "I know people often like to paint me as a bit of a failure in that department, but maybe it's not my destiny yet to have met the one."

Kylie during her interview for 60 Minutes

She added, "And you know there's a part of me that thinks, maybe they're out there. And then another part of me that thinks, maybe they're not. Maybe that's just not for everyone." Throughout their engagement Kylie had been vocal about how happy she was and spoke about taking Joshua's surname after they were married.

Joshua Sasse and Kylie Minogue: the popstar has told of her heartbreak following her split from her fiancé. Photo: PA Kylie Minogue plays at The Ivy

"Nobody wants to be Mr Minogue," she told YOU Magazine. "It takes a very strong man to put themselves in that position and I fully appreciate that. "The world around you sees it differently and a lot of guys can’t deal with that. When I look into Josh’s eyes, he is all I see and that makes me very happy."

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse (Ian West/PA)

In the 60 Minutes Australia interview, which airs tonight, Kylie also talks about her new album Golden.

"The first few months of writing was therapeutic. Just getting stuff off my chest," she said.

Online Editors