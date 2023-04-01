I realised the defence were talking about me: How I uncovered the bombshell Gwyneth Paltrow group chat revelation

All of a sudden, on TV, the defence began talking about how a person watching the trial had contacted their law office with ‘new evidence’. I realised they were talking about me

Gwyneth Paltrow in court in Utah this week where she was being sued for liability over a ski collision. The actress was found not at fault for the accident.

Michael Fletcher © Independent.co.uk Sat 1 Apr 2023 at 14:25