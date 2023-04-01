| 10°C Dublin

I realised the defence were talking about me: How I uncovered the bombshell Gwyneth Paltrow group chat revelation

All of a sudden, on TV, the defence began talking about how a person watching the trial had contacted their law office with ‘new evidence’. I realised they were talking about me

Gwyneth Paltrow in court in Utah this week where she was being sued for liability over a ski collision. The actress was found not at fault for the accident. Expand

Michael Fletcher

Lately, I’ve been watching trials online as a bit of a hobby. It started in April with Depp v Heard, then there was South Carolina v Alex Murdaugh, and recently it has been Sanderson v Paltrow. But I never expected to have a hand in bringing the case to a close.

On 21 March, day one of the trial, during defence attorney Steve Owens’ opening statement, he brought up defence exhibit 102 (DE102), an email from plaintiff Terry Sanderson to his three daughters. The subject line read “I’m famous...” and in the body it said, “here’s what happened from my friend and eyewitness...”. Then, there was this web link that apparently nobody had been able to access.

