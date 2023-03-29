| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

‘I quite fancy being Irish royalty’ – Paul O’Grady’s roots in Ireland and his love of turf

Paul O'Grady and with one of his canine friends. Photo: Channel Four Expand

Close

Paul O'Grady and with one of his canine friends. Photo: Channel Four

Paul O'Grady and with one of his canine friends. Photo: Channel Four

Paul O'Grady and with one of his canine friends. Photo: Channel Four

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Paul O'Grady often spoke about his love of Ireland and even considered making the move across the water at points throughout his life.

The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening at the age of 67, a statement said.

Most Watched

Privacy