'I party hard - I get up to lots of mischief' - Carol Vorderman is living her best life in her 'best decade yet'

At 57, the former Countdown star is enjoying a renewed vigour in all aspects of her life, whether it's family, work or relationships as she is enjoying having some "me time" after spending her life focusing on others.

"Life now that my two children are grown up is about working hard and volunteering. I volunteer for some amazing organisations," she told Lorraine on ITV.

"The rest of the time I give lots of parties. I party hard. I love my life. I get up to lots of mischief."

The mother-of-two is enjoying her single status, saying she's relieved to not have to care for someone else.

"A lot of single women in their 50s don’t want to settle down. We’ve brought up children and looked after elderly parents," she said.

"The men we married in our 20s were largely men who wanted to be looked after, that’s specifically men from my generation, so the last thing we want is to be saddled with a bloke to look after.

"It’s like, "Hang on! I’ve done so much caring all my life, I just want a little bit of time to do what I want to do". A bit of me time’."

Vordereman's candid manner often makes headlines - earlier this year, she said she enjoys being single because it allows her the freedom to pursue her personal desires without having to "compromise".

"I love being single. It means I never have to compromise – if I want to move to a new city, that’s up to me and I don’t have to consider anyone else. It’s how I like to be. I don’t need a man to look after me ­financially, thank you very much," she said.

"And I’m never lonely because I have many friends who love mischief as much as me and everyone knows I’m a party animal.

"People think if you’re not in a relationship, you’re at home knitting. That’s certainly not the case for me.

"Being single, in my mind, means I have lots of boyfriends at the same time and no commitment to any of them.

"Perfect. I haven’t had a committed thing for years out of choice. I don’t want it."

