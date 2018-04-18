Vogue Williams is taking a zero tolerance approach to commentary on her social media.

'I never alter my body in any pictures' - Vogue Williams takes a stand with baby bump photos in Greece

The tv presenter (32) is expecting her first child with fiancé Spencer Matthews and the pair are in Greece enjoying an early babymoon together and Vogue has been sharing updates with her followers of her their sunny activities.

She shared a side by side of two pictures in which her bump is more prominent than the other, saying she doesn't digitally alter her body for her Instagram page, preferring a more natural approach. "These photos were taken within half an hour of each other. Front on no bump, side profile POW there he is! So glad my bump has finally popped. I never alter my body in any pictures, if you can’t see my bump it’s just because of the angle although I may only take side profile shots from now on," she said.

Vogue Williams shows off her baby bump on holidays. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this week, she hit back at a commenter who took issue with what they perceived as her luxurious lifestyle. "It's easy to look good when all you do is go to the gym and holiday every week," one user told the model.

Not one to take negative feedback lying down, Vogue was quick to reply and told the person she is entitled to some relaxation and said that she is planning on working without a break for the next few months. "Don't be a hater, negativity suits nobody. I'm going to enjoy my four-day holiday before I start working non-stop until July 6th," she explained.

Similarly, Aoibhin Garrihy, who is also expecting her first child, was quick to retort to a follower who suggested she was behaving dangerously by climbing Ireland’s highest mountain Carrauntoohil together. When she posted a photo on Instagram after the summit, scores of positive comments flooded in, but so too did one or two negative comments, with one follower calling the actress “irresponsibly silly”.

Aoibhín’s response to the comment was: ‘I’m afraid I’ll have to disagree with you. As my husband is an experienced climber, safety has always been paramount for us."

Vogue and Spencer will welcome the new arrival in early autumn.

