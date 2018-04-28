ERIN McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor, is still proud of her brother despite his violent rampage in New York.

'I love my brother... he's an amazing person' - Erin McGregor says she is proud of UFC star Conor

Earlier this month, McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

The charges were brought against him following a fracas that took place at the UFC 223 media day. Video footage emerged of McGregor throwing an industrial trolley at a parked bus.

The incident made headlines around the world and McGregor arrived back in Ireland last week after being released on €41,000 bail. Last night, his sister Erin told the Herald she would always be proud of her brother.

“At the end of the day I love my brother,” she said. “And that’s really all. And what my opinions are on that? I don’t need to talk about that to the press. That’s between me and my brother and he knows how I feel about it. I wasn’t surprised how big the story was…he’s Conor McGregor. “He is an amazing person and there are some amazing stories of things he’s done. I will always be proud of my brother.”

Erin was speaking at the 17th annual Peter Mark VIP Style Awards, which took place last night in the Marker Hotel, Dublin. Model turned businesswoman Pippa O’Connor wore an off-the-shoulder, leaf-print gown and had plenty to smile about, as she took home the night’s big prize – Most Stylish Woman – for the second time.

The foyer of the hotel was filled with sheer and see-through ensembles as guests arrived at the Champagne reception.

Model Aoife Walsh arrived in a completely transparent Don O’Neill dress.

“It is a bit daunting wearing something so risqué,” she said. Dancing With The Stars pro Karen Byrne also opted for a see-through guna and arrived in a mesh CP London LBD.

Lottie, Morah, Babette, and Bonnie Ryan all arrived in matching white ensembles. “We come for the people-watching and the Champagne,” Lottie said.

It wasn’t all froth and glasses of fizz, there were some politically charged moments on the red carpet. Designer Helen Steele arrived in one of her own custom-made creations, emblazoned with the phrase ‘Fashion Is Repealing’. “I will be voting Yes because I have two daughters,” she said proudly of the forthcoming referendum.

The dress will be up for auction on May 10, and all proceeds from the sales will go towards the Together For Yes Campaign. While many of the guests were enjoying a girls night out at the awards bash, presenter Nicky Byrne proudly posed on the red carpet with wife Georgina – winner of the Look of the Year. News anchor Caitriona Perry wore a Don O’Neill dress that the designer lent her when she was in Washington for St Patrick’s Day.

“I am really excited to be nominated. It’s been an amazing six months being back in the newsroom,” she said. Dancing With The Stars’ Julian Benson had taken his style inspiration from a peacock. Pregnant Aoibhin Garrihy arrived with her sisters Doireann and Ailbhe – who took home the prize for Most Stylish Newcomer – in a dress made by Beauty and the Bump.

After all the awards, guests went to the official after party in Copper Face Jacks.

Online Editors