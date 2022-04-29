‘I look up and there’s riot policemen with guns pointed at me’ – Holly Carpenter and James Kavanagh reveal they were arrested in Paris after getting ‘quite lit' on plane

Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter and social media personality James Kavanagh have revealed that they were arrested while on a trip to France.

Ms Carpenter (30) is an Irish model and influencer and Mr Kavanagh (32) is a food writer and TV presenter.

The two friends planned an impromptu trip to Paris with their friends Rob Kenny and Stefan Langan at the very start of 2020.

Speaking on Carpenter’s new podcast Filter Free, the Dublin natives said they enjoyed a few drinks before they got to the airport and while on the flight to Paris.

“I kind of held back on telling this story because I felt like we did something wrong… but we actually hadn’t. For a long time I was ashamed of it,” James said.

“We did get like three bottles of Prosecco in the airport,” Holly said.

“We got on the plane, and it was kind of empty and we were just getting a bit giddy, we’d never been on a holiday before together, the drinks trolley came around, so we were getting quite lit on the plane, there wasn’t actually that many around us” James said.

Once they landed, they made their way to passport control where Kavanagh realised he didn’t have his passport.

“Now it transpires that my passport I left it on the plane so me and Stefan ran back to the plane giggling, laughing, and maybe being a bit too loud. So, we ran back to the plane, got on the plane, chatting to all the staff,” Kavanagh said.

“Next of all I look up and there’s riot policemen with guns pointed at me and Holly, and I was like ‘sorry?'”

The pair were suddenly handcuffed but weren’t told why they were being arrested.

“So, we were handcuffed and brought into this room, and at this stage I was still a bit giddy, and I don’t know if I thought it was real, because it was just so ridiculous, we hadn’t done anything to warrant an arrest,” James said.

“We were handcuffed in public, in front of everyone, everyone was like gasping.”

“At the time there was huge riots going on in France, so I don’t know if they were just on high alert and thought we were more dangerous than we were.”

Kavanagh joked: “We were just two lit girls from Dublin. My crime is that I like to have fun.”

“So, we were brought into this room, now the worst thing about this was no one told us why we were arrested, they were laughing at us,” he said.

The pair said the ordeal was “terrifying” and Carpenter said she started to get upset.

Kavanagh said: “I was pleading with them like ‘can you tell us why we’re in here?’ And they kept saying ‘non, be quiet’.

“It was honestly like we were being kidnapped, they weren’t even wearing policed uniforms either it was like riot gear.”

The pair then explained that Holly was taken into a separate room and strip searched, and they both had their blood tested.

After what seemed like forever, Holly and James thought they were being released when they were “frogmarched with guns through the airport”.

However, the pair were put in the back of a car and brought to jail and put in cells side by side.

“What was horrible as well was they were laughing at how upset we were, “ James said.

The two friends also claimed the officers googled Holly’s name and threatened to take a picture of her and post it on Twitter.

Holly said: “I actually thought everyone at home, like my family and friends, had a picture of me in a cell.”

“They didn’t give us water either, and there was people screaming, it was really horrible and cold,” James said.

15 hours later, they were released but they said they were “shook” over the incident.

The model said: “I was so shook, and I felt kind of violated as well. They upended my suitcase, they laughed in my face, they made me give them my bra. They were so shady.”

Kavanagh also revealed he had €200 stolen from his wallet while they were in custody.