Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong isn't taking the end of her 23-year relationship with the tv star lying down.

Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa Armstrong isn't taking the end of her 23-year relationship with the tv star lying down.

'I let her into our home' - Things get even more complicated as Ant McPartlin's estranged wife hits out at his new relationship

The makeup artist, who works on Britain's Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing, has been tweeting her upset that her ex has reportedly moving on with Anne Marie Corbett, who worked as her personal assistant.

“She was my friend and OUR PA who I let into OUR home," she tweeted on Sunday after a newspaper published pictures of the pair walking together. Now, sources close to Anne Marie are coming forward, stating that they were never close friends and she "hated working for Lisa", adding that they "always clashed".

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong at the Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong Wedding at St. Nicholas Church Taplow in Taplow. (Photo by Chris Uncle/FilmMagic)

"In the end Lisa sacked her. That’s hardly the actions of someone’s ‘best mate’." Lisa and Ant announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January in a statement released through his spokesperson after months of speculation about the status of their relationship.

"In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made," they said. The couple met at a roadshow in Newcastle in the mid-1990s while Lisa was an aspiring pop star in Deuce.

Anthony McPartlin with Declan Donnelly (Matt Crossick/PA)

Earlier this year, it was reported that the last two years of their marriage was "hell" for Lisa as her husband was battling substance abuse issues after a knee operation last year. In April he was charged with drink driving,fined £86,000 and disqualified from driving for 20 months. "Lisa has told me she’s been through hell for the last two years," an insider told the Mail on Sunday.

"She wasn’t sure if her marriage would survive, but she stood by him to try to save him. It has been so hard for her. Ant has been in such a bad way that she often feared the situation was untenable."

"She loved him deeply and wanted to get him better, but she was open with her friends that she didn't see how the marriage could survive."

McPartlin is photographed as he leaves the court (Steve Parsons/PA)

In August, Ant told the Sun on Sunday he hid pills in different places around the house to avoid detection, adding that it "sends you crazy". "I was at the point where anything - prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs - I would take," he said. "And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself'."

He has since completed a stint in a rehab centre.

Online Editors