Actor Cillian Murphy has said returning to live in Ireland with his wife and children has been the “best decision” the family has ever made.

The Peaky Blinders star (46) and his wife Yvonne relocated their family from London to Dublin in 2017 after more than 14 years in the UK.

"I've always been very proud of the fact that I am Irish, and my wife is Irish, and the kids were of a certain age (and) we wanted them to be close to their (grand) parents. Just there's less people here, that was a consideration,” he laughed.

"It was the best decision we made, coming back, 100pc. It really was. I think that's a narrative of Irish people to go away and to come back, you know? It seems to be. I would rather be in Ireland.

"Certainly, in my game, it seems to be people go away for long periods to kind of establish yourself or whatever it might be, to prove that you can play other parts other than an Irish person and to come home.

“I just really like Irish people.”

The Cork native was speaking alongside Professor Pat Dolan to discuss the new book that they have edited, Ionbhá: The Empathy Book for Ireland.

The book was published by Mercier Press and all proceeds "will go directly to delivering the Activating Social Empathy education programme in Irish schools and youth work organisations".

The pair are working on an educational campaign for emotional awareness and what empathy means for people in Ireland.

Murphy said it is something that can be taught in secondary schools and that so far, 100 schools have adopted the programme.

“The plan is to get it in every secondary school in Ireland, in my own life I was thinking about how it’s relevant to me and I think it’s relevant to me in my job,” he told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ.

“I think it’s probably at the heart of an actor’s craft, if I can use that word, it’s essential to be empathic and to understand another character.

“The other factor was being the dad of two boys, and I think it’s very important for us raising boys that we treat them empathy and try and raise empathetic lads.”

Prof Dolan said the research shows that if young people learn empathy education at school, they achieve better grades.

“Empathy is a practice, but it is the secret sauce because it is the difference in youth, for example being less narcissistic, less into homophobic bullying or whatever it is, it’s the one common thread,” he said.

“The teenage brain is still growing and one of the good things that is growing is the capacity in your brain to develop empathy.”