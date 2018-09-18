Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 18 September 2018

'I just had a baby' - Chrissy Teigen hits back at woman who asks if she's pregnant again at the Emmys

Caitlin McBride

Chrissy Teigen brought her signature no-nonsense approach when she was asked if she was expecting again.

The former Sports Illustrated model (32) recently welcomed her second child with husband John Legend - a son Miles, born in July - and has been returning to the red carpet alongside Legend in recent weeks after his modern adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar has been nominated for a string of prestigious awards.

Teigen beamed as she posed in a metallic Zuhair Murad dress, but one Twitter follower seemed to take issue with her appearance.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?"

The mother-of-two shared her response, saying "I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful."

Later in the evening, she said some of her followers were "brutal" as she was also criticised for taking part in an on-air segment with her other half in which they presented an award together. Legend began by saying what a momentous week it had been for them, which was especially noteworthy after he became one of the youngest EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners.

“We get it, you won the EGOT!” she joked, to which he quickly replied, “I was actually talking about our anniversary."

Online Editors

