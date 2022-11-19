‘I just can’t describe how unwell she has been’ – Grainne Gallanagh shares worry of sister’s pregnancy struggles

Grainne Gallanagh on the beach in Buncrana Co Donegal. (Photo by Steve Humphreys)

Miss Universe model Grainne Gallanagh has shared her sister’s difficult pregnancy journey and the “relief” as she comes out the other side.

The 2018 Miss Ireland was delighted to share with followers that she is about to become an aunt again, but admitted the road for sister Gemma has been tough.

"I feel like I just can’t describe how unwell she has been and how difficult this has been for her,” she said on Instagram.

"She had severe hyperemesis and spent months and months in hospital and her weight plummeted.

"When I went down to Clonmel to see her in the midst of it I was shocked, she looked like a different person."

The Donegal native shared the story with followers in the hopes they could understand the complications of pregnancy with which some women deal.

"It’s been so frustrating when people brush it off as morning sickness – ‘ah yeah I had morning sickness too’.. when she spent months connected to a drip unable to get out of bed, her weight dropping by the day, feeling like no one understands.

“Thankfully, and to the relief of Dee, and all of us she’s finally slowly coming out the other side... and I think now I can say she’s glowing, because by god she deserves that at least."

She congratulated Gemma in the post, saying she “can’t wait to meet this wee baba”.