'I hope Una can forgive me' - Ben Foden says infidelity was the 'biggest mistake' in his marriage

Foden and Healy were married for six years before splitting in 2018 after she learned of his infidelity. Although both have moved on - he wed Jackie Belanoff Smith after two weeks of dating and she has been in a long-term relationship with Limerick hurler David Breen for nearly one year - he spoke again about his marriage breakdown.

"I hope Una will forgive me. I made the biggest mistake and the most ­stupid mistake you can make in a relationship," he told the Sun on Saturday. "We seemed like a perfect match but people never know what happens behind closed doors. I think it’s safe to say that Una and I were struggling for a number of years."

The former couple have two children together Tadhg (four) and Aoife Belle (seven), who live with their mother full-time. Before announcing their break-up, Una and the children were planning on moving to New York where Ben was signed to Rugby United.

Earlier this year, Foden said his infidelities weren't the only cause of his marriage breakdown, telling The Guardian in February: “At the moment anything that’s published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so because I was the one who committed adultery.

“But at the same time, it wasn’t the only reason for our divorce to go through. It’s not ideal, but we’re very amicable, we’re getting through it, we’re not the first people in the world to get divorced. We’ve got two little kids we adore.”

Ben Foden and his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith. PIC: Ben Foden/Instagram

He echoed these sentiments in his marriage announcement post, writing, "This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another. The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person - as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty.

"But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love."

