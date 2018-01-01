'I have to adapt to the reality that I'll never be a mum', says TV3's Elaine Crowley

TV3's Elaine Crowley says she was like a "kid in a candy store" after trying dating app Tinder.

However, she said that she couldn't use the social networking site here in Ireland, as the country is too small.

"I tried Tinder once when I was in London but it only lasted for three hours," she said. "It was just after one of my fitness boot-camps so I was looking good. It was a complete eye-opener.

"I didn't actually meet up with anyone in the end but it was a nice confidence booster to get matched up with some nice-looking blokes. "Ireland is too small for me to go on Tinder and start looking for dates.

"If I did go on they'd think, 'Oh there's that crazy, fat, depressed girl off the telly' and would swipe left immediately!" One of Ireland's best-known stars, she has been dubbed the queen of daytime TV thanks to her panel chat show.

However, the Operation Transformation star, who turned 40 last August, said that she thought she would be married at this stage of her life. She has spent the past few weeks happily ensconced in family life down in her native town of Mallow and comes from a big clan herself, as one of 10 children.

Elaine Crowley at TV3's new season launch at The National Concert Hall. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

"I love my nieces and nephews so much. There must be at least 20 of them at this stage," she said.

"But I do wonder how different my life would be if I was married and had kids of my own.

"I thought it would have happened by now and it hasn't. I think that ship has sailed. "My hormones are flying off the cliff. I know I can physically and medically still have kids of my own but it's very unlikely now. I am resigned to the fact.

"It upsets me when I think about it but then I have to tell myself to cop on and be grateful for what I have," she told the Sunday World. "Plus, I am very impulsive. I have been known to fly off to Thailand at the drop of the hat from time to time.

"I couldn't do that with kids obviously. So I have to adapt to the reality that I'll never be a mum." The broadcaster is currently in a relationship, which she said it going "great". "It's a new-enough relationship, so I don't want to jinx it. But I'd by lying if I said this time of year was easy for me," she said.

"But I am happy and I am with someone." Elaine has plenty of plans for 2018, with the globe-trotting star hoping to do even more travelling in the new year. "I promised myself that I would visit every continent at some point, so I want to head to South America and then eventually to Antarctica to complete the list," she said.

