'I have lots of boyfriends at the same time and no commitment to any of them' - TV presenter Carol Vorderman (57)

The 57-year-old TV presenter is enjoying the single life because she doesn't want to "commit" to being with a man, and also enjoys making her own decisions without having to "compromise" on her choices.

She said: "I love being single. It means I never have to compromise – if I want to move to a new city, that’s up to me and I don’t have to consider anyone else. It’s how I like to be. I don’t need a man to look after me ­financially, thank you very much. "And I’m never lonely because I have many friends who love mischief as much as me and everyone knows I’m a party animal.

"People think if you’re not in a relationship, you’re at home knitting. That’s certainly not the case for me. "Being single, in my mind, means I have lots of boyfriends at the same time and no commitment to any of them.

"Perfect. I haven’t had a committed thing for years out of choice. I don’t want it." As well as being single, Carol - who has daughter Katie, 26, and son Cameron, 21 - feels like she has "no responsibilities" for the first time in her life because her kids have grown up and her mum Jean sadly passed away aged 88 last year.

She added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: "From the age of 21, I’d loved looking after mum. I employed her full-time from when I was 25. We always lived together. "It’s taken time to come to terms with losing her.

"Now that Katie and Cameron are grown up, I realise this is the first time in my life I’ve had no responsibilities.

"It’s an amazing feeling of freedom. I’ve fulfilled my duties and earned the money, and looked after a lot of people.

"Now it’s about what I choose to do. I’m re-launching, re-engaging and ready for this incredible new chapter." Carol is set to revisit her plans to fly solo around the world, after previously postponing the trip following Jean's death.

Online Editors