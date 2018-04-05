'I have finally moved on,' says Nikki Hayes following marriage split

Nikki Hayes feels she has finally moved on from ex-husband Frank Black, from whom she separated last year after two years of marriage.

The radio presenter (38) said the couple split after Frank found dealing with Nikki's borderline personality disorder (BPD) difficult.

The Bray woman said at the time that she was still "very much in love" with him, but "time heals all wounds" and she has since moved on. "We still talk. We have a parental relationship. I think for the first time I can say that within a year, I have finally moved on," Nikki said.

"Not with someone else, but I've moved on with my life." The former RTE host is currently writing her second book, which she hopes will be released later this year, and wants more people to be aware that BPD is more common than most think.

"It's actually really common. It isn't this weird, lock-her-away type of syndrome. It's a real illness and difficult and confusing for the diagnosed," she said. "The reaction to my first book, Crying Into The Saucepan, was amazing. I couldn't believe it. Medical professionals said it represented BPD well.

"I didn't get any hate, which I was surprised about - no backlash." Nikki and Frank are parents to four-year-old daughter Farrah, who the presenter reckons may follow in her footsteps.

"She's starting stage school in two weeks' time, so I hope she'll like that," said Nikki.

"When you work in entertainment, you start and you get paid nothing for a long time and it can be quite cut-throat.

"It's really funny - any time she hears someone on the radio, we were listening to Jenny Greene, and she said, 'Mammy, is that you?' She thinks every female on the radio is me." Nikki was speaking at the launch of Cycle Against Suicide's annual cycle, which takes place from April 28 to May 7.

The route is the longest yet and will pass through 17 counties and 67 towns across 750km. People can register their support at www.cycle- againstsuicide.com

