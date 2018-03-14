'I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for her' - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split after two years

The couple have announced that they have gone their separate ways after over two years together, with Zayn taking to social media on Tuesday to confirm the news.

He wrote on Twitter: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ (sic)" Gigi took to her own social media channels shortly after to release her own statement, where she said she was "forever grateful" for the time they shared together.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in New York

She wrote in her own message: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years ... not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG (sic)

A source recently revealed that the pair had split because they had "grown apart" over time. They shared to The Sun newspaper: "Sadly Zayn and Gigi have separated. They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other. The reality is that they’ve grown apart, having been together for a long time. They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Inez and Vinoodh/US Vogue)

"This is definitely the end for now, but this isn’t a bitter split and they both have respect for each other. It’s a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that’s not where their heads are at."

Zayn Malik and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram

Online Editors