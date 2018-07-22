Cheryl said she found her statement announcing her break-up with Liam Payne as "cringeworthy", according to Piers Morgan.

'I hate those kinds of statements too, so cringeworthy' - what Cheryl told Piers Morgan after Liam Payne split

Morgan criticised Cheryl and Liam for their lack of transparency in the run-up to their split on Good Morning Britain and the tv host said the Girls Aloud singer text him afterwards saying she finds the whole rigmarole embarassing.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "When we came off air, Cheryl texted me: ‘I’m so sorry you didn’t like my statement, Piers – perhaps I should have texted you the intimate details in chronological order as it unfolded.’

"We’ve always got on well, so I felt a sudden rare pang of guilt that I’d been a bit harsh on her."

He apologised in return, to which she responded that she was "just messing" with him.

"I hate those kinds of statements too, so cringeworthy. But we don’t hate each other. It just didn’t work out," she replied.

When asked if she would need a shoulder to cry on at a party hosted by Simon Cowell that week that they were bot attending, she said: "I won’t be doing any crying, Piers and even if I did, yours would be the last shoulder I’d do it on."

Cheryl and Liam announced their decision to part ways last month, emphasising their commitment to co-parenting their son Bear.

The parents said separating had been "a tough decision for us to make".

The statement added: "We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

