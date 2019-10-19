SPENCER Matthews has said wife Vogue Williams is the only relationship he has taken seriously.

SPENCER Matthews has said wife Vogue Williams is the only relationship he has taken seriously.

'I had no plans to marry until I met Vogue', admits smitten Spencer

Spencer (31) said that he had not thought about marriage until he met the Howth woman.

Speaking on dating and relationships podcast Millennial Love, he said: "It's very strange how things panned out for me. I always thought at the back of my mind that one day I would be sober," he said.

"I always thought at the back of my mind that when I was 30, I'd like to be married with a kid.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews at their friends' wedding in Ballynahinch

"It wouldn't have mattered at all had I gone to 33, 35, 40. It's just something that I had in my mind.

"Vogue and I met, it just felt correct. Neither of us were looking for a partner. Neither of us were looking to settle down. It just kind of made sense at the time. It was very organic. It still feels that way. I've never taken any relationship seriously until this one.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews's wedding picture. Photo: Hello! Magazine/PA Wire

"I hadn't any thoughts of getting married prior to meeting Vogue.

"I don't want to put my exes all together but I was always just young and having fun with them.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams with son Theodore at his christening. Picture: Instagram

"When I met Vogue is when something went off in my mind and I became a far more serious person.

"She makes me a much better version of myself."

Meanwhile, Vogue admitted she thought Spencer, who she wed last year, was a "moron" when she first saw him on television.

The 34-year-old model revealed she has never watched a full episode of reality show Made In Chelsea, on which her now husband Spencer Matthews was a regular fixture for six years before they met.

However, Vogue did catch a glimpse of Spencer's infamous bad boy ways from clips of the show.

"I had seen a couple of episodes. I got tweeted these screengrabs of these things I said about Spencer, not being very nice," she said.

"I actually watched a bit and I remember saying, 'who is this moron?'

"Obviously, I thought he was the most horrible person in the world for the short amount of time I had seen it and I made sure to tweet about it.

"I was watching a compilation of him dumping people, I had watched that on YouTube," she added.

The couple are currently preparing for the upcoming series of their E4 show, Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two.

The series follows the pair as they venture through parenthood during the first year of their son Theodore's life.

The series is a follow-up to a separate show the pair did back in January which documented Vogue's pregnancy and birth.

Vogue and Spencer's TV show returns to screens on Monday.

Herald