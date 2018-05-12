Erin McGregor said she hopes more that more women will come forward about their insecurities in order to create a wider network of support for another.

'I had my boobs done, vampire facials and a little botox' - Erin McGregor on learning to love herself

At 36, she had hoped she would be further down her road to self acceptance, but it's her honesty that adds more to her charm, the unique personality spark we first saw when she competed on Dancing with the Stars.

"I have yet to come across a woman that says she loves every part of her body. If there are women out there that do, fair play to them and I would love if they could tell me their secret. If we are open about our insecurities then we feel less alone and it becomes more acceptable," she told RSVP. Erin, who is the oldest in the McGregor family, is open about the cosmetic procedures she's had done, saying she underwent breast augmentation and tries vampire facials and botox and non surgical alternatives to anti-ageing treatments.

Erin McGregor at the VIP Style Awards

"I had my boobs done, vampire facials and a little bit of botox. I would bit into non-invasive treatments such as deep cleanses and peels. I have also had a bit of skin tightening around my belly and my neck. I like looking after myself and making sure that my teeth, skin and hair are perfect," she explained. "I got adult acne when I hit my 30s and I became obsessed with my skin and different skin products."

Erin is a mother of two children, she has a 17-year-old daughter Taylor from a previous relationship and two-year-old son Harry with her long-term partner Terry Kavanagh. And she said she knew he was 'The One' on their first date when she arrived wearing no makeup and casual clothes and the chemistry was palpable. "

Erin McGregor and Terry Kavanagh at the Rehab People of the Year Awards. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

I had given up on love, I had given up on meeting anybody ever again because I thought it wasn't real and it belonged in fairytales," she recalls of their 2014 introduction. She later referred to him as "the best thing that ever happened to me".

Erin and Conor McGregor. Photo: Instagram

Online Editors