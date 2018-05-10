'I generally don’t look back on my life' - Justin Theroux likes to stay friends with exes

The 46-year-old actor recently parted ways with his estranged wife Jennifer Aniston - whom he married in 2015 - but has said he doesn’t like to label her, or any of his previous partners, as his “ex” because he hopes all his former lovers can continue to be “friends” with him.

When asked if he thinks a relationship has “failed” once it’s ended, Justin said: “It’s absurd to call someone ‘my ex-girlfriend’ or something … To add an ‘ex’ to someone feels very strange. Idealistically speaking, she would still stay your friend. “You know, nobody is inherently evil. Nobody. Except for those narcissistic and self-involved people – some of them are always on the news at the moment.

Justin Theroux (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"99 percent of the people aren’t evil though, I don’t think so. They don’t wake up in the morning and think, ‘How can I harm someone today?’ No, what makes us human is the pursuit of happiness.” And despite his break-up with Jennifer, the ‘Leftovers’ star doesn’t regret anything that’s happened in his life, as he has learned valuable “lessons” from his experiences.

Asked if he has any regrets, he said: “No, I don’t. Really! It’s all about the lessons you draw from something. I could say something very cliché now, such as ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ and all that. “I generally don’t look back on my life. Although there certainly were times around the age of 20, when I wasted time by being stressed out and insecure. Being worried is a waste of time. It’s no use.”

Although Justin is confident in his life now, he admits he never used to be, and so would make sure to tell his younger self not to “worry” so much. Speaking to GQ Germany, the ‘American Psycho’ star said: “I’d tell him, ‘Don’t worry so much! It’ll be fine’. I was the most insecure boy in the world and trusted nobody. I would tell him, ‘Be confident. There is no reason not to’.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are seen on September 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by NCP/Star Max/GC Images)

Online Editors