Chris O'Dowd has revealed the moment "love blossomed" between him and wife of six years Dawn O'Porter.

'I friend-requested her on Facebook and she turned it down three times, which felt unnecessary' - Chris O'Dowd on falling for wife Dawn

The couple first met in 2009, and while Dawn previously spoke of how her husband saved her during a dark moment in her life when they met, the Irish actor spoke of their introduction - which was through actor Nick Frost.

"I met my wife at her 30th birthday party. I didn’t know that many people. A mutual friend of ours it turns out, Nick Frost...he’s a great guy and I said, ‘Who do you know who’s in town?’ and he said, ‘Oh, Dawn is in town. Look her up'," he told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast.

"So I friend-requested her on Facebook, and she turned it down three times, which felt like unnecessary. My Facebook picture is of a very old Floridian woman and I think I had a fake name also.

Presenter Dawn Porter and fiance Actor Chris O'Dowd attend Fashion Kicks in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, Beechwood Cancer Care Centre Stockport and the Chefs Adopt a School Project at Lancashire County Cricket Club on May 1, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

"She was throwing this party and hadn’t been in town that long. She was worried nobody was going to turn up so on the day of the party she said, ‘Hey, how’s it going? Why don’t you come to the party?’ and then love blossomed."

The couple wed in 2012 in a three-day festival themed celebration, remaining characteristically private and only sharing a glimpse here and there of their big day on Instagram.

Dawn previously praised her husband and his success, which was just beginning to take off - thanks to a career making role in 2011's Bridesmaids - and he has subsequently featured in a number of different hit movies and tv programmes.

"I thank God I met Chris when all that was going on, because if I hadn’t I might have really hit rock bottom," she said in 2013, referencing that her career was in a two and a half year lull.

"We got together just as Chris’s career was taking off, so we experienced it together. Because it was all happening for him, I still got to live this amazing life."

In the candid chat, O'Dowd also spoke of his pride at being Irish abroad, but maintained that his two children - Art (three) and Valentine (one) - will become dual citizens, having both been born and raised in Los Angeles.

"We’re actually in the middle of the Green Card process right now. It’s just been slowed down. I think it will all be fine, the only thing with it is, it has this frustrating thing when you’re in the middle of it, you can’t leave the country," he said.

"I won’t be a citizen, I don’t really have any interest in that. But both of my kids are American and they’ll be dual citizens."

Director Jesse Peretz takes photo of Actors Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke at the red carpet for the "Juliet, Naked" New York Premiere at Metrograph on August 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

