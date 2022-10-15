‘I felt like I was washed up’ – Pippa O’Connor on modelling career after having kids

Pippa O’Connor has opened up about how becoming a mum affected her modelling career.

The businesswoman and social media personality said she felt like she was “washed up” after having her first child as the phone started ringing less and less.

O’Connor, who has three children with her husband Brian Ormond, Ollie (9), Louis (6) and Billy who is 11 months, said she was written off as “just a model” early in her career.

“When I started, I literally had no other work, and when I stopped modeling and had my first child, I was only 28 or 29 at the time and I was getting a lot of, ‘what are you going to do now?’,” she told Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything.

“I had so many people say that ‘you’re going to be a mum now, you can’t be a model’, so that panicked me a little bit, so it was a real case of sink or swim.

“It started before I had Ollie, I would have been working a lot back in the day in the Celtic tiger times and then I got pregnant, and it went from twice a fortnight to once a month the phone ringing and then maybe some months nothing and I started to panic.

“I felt like I was washed up and I wasn’t even 30 and I hated that idea, that I was relying on someone else to call me to work and I hated not having any sense of security.”

O’Connor then started her successful jeans brand Poco which has continued to expand ever since and released her first book in 2016 titled Simple Tips to Live Beautifully.

The fashion mogul said she has always enjoyed working with family as she works alongside her husband and sister.

“So, I just got my teeth into wanting to start my own brand and since that day I said this is just what I’m going to do. I think sometimes when you have nothing to lose you just go for it,” she said.

Video of the Day

“Even now I play my cards close to my chest and I’ve learned over the years not to get too excited about things too quickly whereas before I would have been very green and innocent.

“I feel lucky that it’s a family business, my sister works in the business so it’s in the family, but I like that, because you can rely on your family, and they have your back.”