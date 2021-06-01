Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter has admitted that she would "lose the run of herself" by chain smoking and taking laxatives to lose weight during her modelling days.

The Dubliner won the Miss Ireland pageant in 2011 and competed in Miss World the same year.

She then went on to enter Britain’s Next Top Model in 2013 where she placed 7th.

Speaking on Síle Seoige’s Ready To Be Real podcast, the 29-year-old confessed that she struggled with her body image during this time and would do anything to stay thin.

“I think I definitely felt a lot of pressure to lose weight,” Holly explained.

“I think Miss World was definitely more about in terms of being pretty but it was more when I went on when I was 23 to do Britain’s Next Top Model, which was about being a model so that, in my mind, was about being skinny.

“That’s when the body image stuff really started for me because I was like, ‘Modelling is about high fashion modelling, you should be thin.’”

She told the host about the enormous pressure she put on herself, admitting that she didn’t care at the time that what she was doing was unhealthy.

Holly said: “I just remember I lost the run of myself before going [to Britain’s Next Top Model]. You know when you put so much pressure on something?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact BodyWhys helpline 1890 20 04 44 or email alex@bodywhys.ie