The wife of Irish footballer Robbie Brady has told how she still feels like the "luckiest girl in the world" a year on from their wedding day.

'I feel like the luckiest girl in the world' - Kerrie Brady reflects on one year of marriage with footballer husband Robbie

The Dublin couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Co Limerick on June 9, 2018. Robbie and Kerrie Harris said 'I do' in a star-studded wedding at the five-star Adare Manor, joined by a host of stylish friends and family.

It has been a busy year for the couple since, with Kerrie giving birth to their second child.

Gushing about her husband on their anniversary, Kerrie described him as "an absolute hunk" and said "what a year it has been".

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be blessed with my little family and I'm so excited for the years ahead," she said.

Robbie and Kerrie, who met as teenagers in Dublin, have daughter Halle (5) together, and in April welcomed their first son, Louis.

Robbie Brady and Kerrie Harris beaming after saying ‘I Do’ All photos: Steve Humphreys

Robbie's proud wife and two children were on hand to support him during Ireland's 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium on Monday night.

Little Halle, who wore an Irish jersey with Daddy and Robbie's number 10 on the back, was delighted when her dad scored a late goal, securing victory for the Boys in Green in the Euro qualifier.

Several of Irish soccer star Robbie's teammates attended the big day last year, including Shane Long and his wife Kayleah, while model Nadia Forde made the trip over with her husband-to-be, Welsh rugby player Dominic Day.

Robbie's fellow Irish team-mates John O'Shea, Paul McShane, Jeff Hendrick, Richard Keogh and Kevin Long were also in attendance.

Robbie and Kerrie exchanged vows in St Peter and Paul Church, where the bride was walked up the flower-lined aisle by her father Damien.

Later in the evening, fireworks lit up the sky at Adare as guests partied long into the night.

Kerrie with her bridesmaids and daughter Halle All photos: Steve Humphreys

Daughter Halle performed flower girl duties for her proud parents.

Robbie, from Baldoyle, and Kerrie, from Swords, met on their first date as teenagers at the foot of O'Connell Street's Spire.

Their romance blossomed long before Robbie found wealth and fame as one of Ireland's star players and over the years, their union has gone from strength to strength.

