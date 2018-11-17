Cheryl Tweedy has said her 2003 assault conviction is 'irrelevant' and 'boring' in a new interview with The Guardian.

'I don't understand why you'd even bring it up' - Cheryl hits back after question about 2003 assault charge

The former Girls Aloud star, whose new solo single Love Made Me Do It just debuted at number 19 in the UK charts, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an altercation with a toilet attendant when she was just 19.

Cheryl (35) was accused of racially aggravated assault. However, she was cleared of any racist element.

The racial element of the charge was brought up again last year by fellow L'Oreal ambassador Munroe Bergdorf after the activist model's contract was terminated by the brand when she published a post criticising white privilege.

Cheryl in the Love Made Me Do It music video

Asked about her thoughts, Cheryl told The Guardian magazine, The Guide, that it is 'irrelevant', 'boring' and 'not news' as it happened 16 years ago.

In the wide-ranging interview, Cheryl also revealed a new respect for Lily Allen, with whom she had previously clashed.

Cheryl arrives at Global Radio in Leicester Square, London, to appear on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

"We’re both women, now. We’re both mothers. It sounds like she’s been through a lot of stuff we didn’t know about," she said.

"Honestly, she’s quite fascinating to me. She’s ballsy, and outspoken, and says what she thinks regardless of what people think of her. To be a woman in the industry and do that takes some balls. I like that about her. Nobody wants a wallflower, do they?"

Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brit Awards earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl, who split from Liam Payne, the father of her one-year-old son Bear, earlier this year, also said that she will never expose her son on social media.

"I'm not going to take his childhood away from him and expose him like that!" she said, adding that there are "trolls everywhere".

"For someone to make time to go on my page and write something shitty, they've got to have a pretty sad life. At the end of the day, I think trolls are just confused fans."

Cheryl also insisted that Girls Aloud will never reunite and said she will "move on" if her new music flops.

Online Editors