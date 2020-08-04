'I don't think I'll ever fully cope with Caroline Flack's death' - Laura Whitmore

Caroline Flack (L) and Laura Whitmore attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

TV PRESENTER Laura Whitmore doesn't think she'll ever get over Caroline Flack's death.

The 35-year-old admitted she hasn't "fully coped" with her friend's suicide in February and can't remember a lot about the time since her pal passed away.

"I'm still working through the grief of Caroline Flack's passing.

"The past six months are a blur," said the Bray, Co Wicklow, woman.

"I haven't fully coped with it. I don't think I ever will."

Laura took over as host of the winter series of Love Island after Caroline stepped back after being investigated by police for an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

She said she'll always be thankful for her supportive her friend was in the circumstances.

"Caroline was very good to me," she said. "Before I even got offered Love Island, she messaged me saying, 'I really hope you get the job.'

"I love doing it, but the circumstances of being offered it were the worst you could possibly imagine."

Until she stepped aside, and later tragically took her own life, Caroline Flack was synonymous with the hit ITV2 reality series.

She hosted the first five series of the programme, one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK and Ireland, which launched in 2015.

In 2018, she was present as Love Island won its first TV Bafta for best reality and constructed factual show.

While Laura enjoys working on Love Island, she admitted spending time at the villa can get pretty smelly.

She told the Times magazine: "The Love Island villa smells. That's the one thing the audience at home never sees.

"When you walk into a house with that many men and there are only two or three toilets - the smell of fake tan, the flatulence, the perfumes and aftershaves all together is like this eclectic medley."

And the star - who is in a relationship with Iain Stirling - confessed to feeling "jealous" of the contestants because they are so confident.

She said: "I'm jealous of the Love Island girls.

"I wish I was that confident. I'm inspired by their body positivity, to walk around the villa and not give a s***.

"I wouldn't want to be filmed in a bikini for 24 hours a day."

