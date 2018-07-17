Imelda May says she works harder these days to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

'I don't think I prepared myself for how odd that would feel' - Imelda May on interest in her private life

The Dubliner gets personal in her music, but was taken aback when she was asked questions about her private life while she was promoting her latest album. The experience has meant the singer now wants to keep her cards closer to her chest.

"I've always written personally. If you look at any of my lyrics in the album, they're personal," she said.

"It's just that people picked it up more than ever with the last album; it must have been easier for them to see or hear. I don't think I prepared myself for how odd that would feel, the questions people asked.

Imelda May and Darrel Higham

"I was taken aback with some interviews and how abrasive they were, I don't think I was expecting that."

Imelda hopes the experience won't make her more hesitant to discuss her private life in her music.

Her break-up from husband Darrell Higham in 2015 after being together for almost 20 years influenced some of the themes in the album.

"It might make me more hesitant when the time to promote it comes around, I'll have to figure that one out; maybe a nice gin and tonic," she told the RTE Guide.

Imelda surprised fans with the release of her album Life Love Flesh Blood when her trademark quiff was replaced with a fringe. But she did not see what all the fuss was about.

"It was intriguing to say the least. I didn't have a big team around me discussing my look and what I should do, I'm not Madonna," she said."I just fancied a change and went to the hairdresser's. Same as anyone else.

Imelda May attends Anthropologie hosts "Moments" exhibition by Jemma Powell at Anthropologie on June 28, 2018 in London, England.

"I've had so many different haircuts, but people seemed to have latched onto one way that I looked."

