'I don't need your love or support' - Grieving Kim Cattrall lashes out at 'hypocrite' Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim Cattrall has lashed out at former SATC co-star Sarah Jessica Parker saying she 'doesn't need' her support and telling her to 'stop exploiting our tragedy'.

The 'Sex and the City' star has fired back at her co-star after the latter reached out to Kim in the wake of her brother Christopher's sad passing

Kim wrote on Instagram: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker (sic)" And captioning the picture, she added: "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. (sic)" Sarah and co-star Kim famously fell out last year after it was claimed Kim’s "diva demands” were the cause of the third movie’s cancellation but Sarah put their differences aside to reach out and offer her condolences.

Commenting on the Instagram post in which Kim confirmed the news, Sarah, 52, wrote: "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx (sic)" It had come after Kim asked her followers for help in locating 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall after he went missing on January 30, but revealed just hours later that he had tragically been found dead.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall starred in ‘Sex and The City’. Photo: AP

She wrote on social media: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."Kim had previously urged anyone who had seen her brother to contact police in Alberta, Canada after his uncharacteristic disappearance.

She shared a photo of her beloved sibling and wrote: "MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada."His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. (sic)"

